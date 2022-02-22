Sign up
211 / 365
The Long Walk Down Hill
Another shot from my walk in Mulligans Flat Woodlands Reserve. Somehow going up didn't seem too bad but the dirt track downhill was a doozy. However the hike was worth it as the views were stunning.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Tags
view
,
dirt track
,
mulligans flat woodlands reserve
