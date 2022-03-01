Previous
A touch of blue beyond the green by galactica
205 / 365

A touch of blue beyond the green

A view of the mountains through the tree next the house. It's a snapshot of the world beyond the one directly in front of me.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
