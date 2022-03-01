Sign up
205 / 365
A touch of blue beyond the green
A view of the mountains through the tree next the house. It's a snapshot of the world beyond the one directly in front of me.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
tree
,
house
,
mountains
,
snapshot
