Dinner Time for the Mob by galactica
Dinner Time for the Mob

Found a mob of kangaroos happily grazing on a farmer's field. A couple even stood up for their photo.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Chris

I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
