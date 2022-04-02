Sign up
Clouds on the Hills
It was a cold, windy and wet end to daylight savings today. The drizzly rain has gone on all day, winds very gusty and tonight the clouds were descending over the top of One Tree Hill. A good night to be at home and not out taking photos.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
2nd April 2022 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
rain
,
cold
,
wind
,
one tree hill
,
daylight savings
