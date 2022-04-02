Previous
Clouds on the Hills by galactica
Clouds on the Hills

It was a cold, windy and wet end to daylight savings today. The drizzly rain has gone on all day, winds very gusty and tonight the clouds were descending over the top of One Tree Hill. A good night to be at home and not out taking photos.
2nd April 2022

Chris

