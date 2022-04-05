Previous
The Old School House by galactica
The Old School House

The Ginninderra Public School house and residence was built around 1883. It only had about 25 students at a time but was a functioning school up until 1910. Today it empty and eerie but it's also a wonderful piece of history.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

