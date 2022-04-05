Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
240 / 365
The Old School House
The Ginninderra Public School house and residence was built around 1883. It only had about 25 students at a time but was a functioning school up until 1910. Today it empty and eerie but it's also a wonderful piece of history.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
263
photos
16
followers
18
following
65% complete
View this month »
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Latest from all albums
234
235
23
236
237
238
239
240
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
5th April 2022 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
history
,
students
,
ginninderra public school
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close