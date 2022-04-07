Sign up
255 / 365
Back in the Day
A while back I went to a reenactment of Napoleon's Battle of Waterloo. Have to say the re-enactors certainly got into the spirit of the event.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Tags
battle
,
reenactment
,
waterloo
,
napoleon
,
re-enactors
