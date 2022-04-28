Previous
The Rosemary and the Maple by galactica
266 / 365

The Rosemary and the Maple

Wet day today but the rosemary garden is thriving and seems to be swallowing the Japanese Maple tree.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
