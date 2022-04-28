Sign up
266 / 365
The Rosemary and the Maple
Wet day today but the rosemary garden is thriving and seems to be swallowing the Japanese Maple tree.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
297
photos
16
followers
18
following
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
28th April 2022 10:39am
Tags
tree
,
rain
,
wet
,
garden
,
rosemary
,
japanese maple
