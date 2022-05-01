Previous
Next
Molonglo Mist by galactica
268 / 365

Molonglo Mist

Mist rising up from the Molonglo River as it water spills over Scrivener Dam. I had to go down to the hospital so took this as I was driven there.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise