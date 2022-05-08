Previous
Birds of a Feather by galactica
286 / 365

Birds of a Feather

Saw these colourful Macaws at the Cartagena Port Oasis. They were just hanging around watching me watching them.
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
