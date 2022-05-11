Previous
Next
A Touch of Blue by galactica
276 / 365

A Touch of Blue

The pool light cast a fluorescent blue glow across the house and yard. Combined with the rainy night it was a tad eerie.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise