276 / 365
A Touch of Blue
The pool light cast a fluorescent blue glow across the house and yard. Combined with the rainy night it was a tad eerie.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
302
photos
16
followers
18
following
75% complete
View this month »
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
11th May 2022 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
light
,
blue
,
rain
,
glow
,
pool
,
eerie
