292 / 365
Still a View
Inside the burnt out shell where the Yale-Columbia telescope once sat. The empty window still provides a beautiful view.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
320
photos
16
followers
18
following
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
286
28
287
288
289
290
291
292
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
15th May 2022 2:45pm
Tags
window
,
fire
,
empty
,
bunt
,
yale-columbia telescope
Boxplayer
ace
That's a lovely view.
May 22nd, 2022
