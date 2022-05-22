Previous
Still a View by galactica
292 / 365

Still a View

Inside the burnt out shell where the Yale-Columbia telescope once sat. The empty window still provides a beautiful view.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Chris

@galactica
Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
That's a lovely view.
May 22nd, 2022  
