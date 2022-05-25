Sign up
297 / 365
The Pups
Lucy (left) and Harry posing for a photo. I was try to take photos of other things but the pups kept getting in the pics. So I took their photo and then they happily went off to play. They just love the camera.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
1
0
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
325
photos
16
followers
18
following
81% complete
View this month »
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
18th May 2022 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photo
,
dogs
,
pose
,
posing
,
shetland sheepdogs
Diana
ace
They are so gorgeous, lovely of them to pose for you.
May 26th, 2022
