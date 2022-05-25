Previous
The Pups by galactica
297 / 365

The Pups

Lucy (left) and Harry posing for a photo. I was try to take photos of other things but the pups kept getting in the pics. So I took their photo and then they happily went off to play. They just love the camera.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Chris

Diana ace
They are so gorgeous, lovely of them to pose for you.
May 26th, 2022  
