324 / 365
Snow on the Mountains
I took this through the car window, while K was driving; so not the greatest of shots. I was trying to capture the snow on the distant mountains. If you squint you can see it.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
0
0
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
388
photos
15
followers
15
following
97% complete
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
8th June 2022 9:59am
Tags
snow
,
window
,
car
,
mountains
