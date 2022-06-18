Previous
Next
Down by the Lake by galactica
323 / 365

Down by the Lake

Brunch at the family cafe then a walk in the park near the lake next to it. Great way to spend a Saturday.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise