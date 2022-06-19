Sign up
328 / 365
Sunrise on the Treetops
Early morning sun hitting the treetops at the IIlawarra Fly Treetop Walk. The treetops just became enveloped in this reddish morning glow as the sun rose.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
392
photos
15
followers
15
following
98% complete
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
Views
7
365
iPhone 6
13th February 2016 6:32am
red
,
sun
,
morning
,
trees
,
sunrise
,
glow
,
treetops
,
reddish
,
iilawarra fly treetop walk
