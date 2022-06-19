Previous
Sunrise on the Treetops by galactica
Sunrise on the Treetops

Early morning sun hitting the treetops at the IIlawarra Fly Treetop Walk. The treetops just became enveloped in this reddish morning glow as the sun rose.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
