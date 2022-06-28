Previous
Macquarie Lighthouse by galactica
Macquarie Lighthouse

The Macquarie Lighthouse at Vaucluse is Australia's first and oldest lighthouse. There has been a light here since 1791, and a lighthouse since 1818. This current building was opened in 1883 and is still an operating lighthouse.
Chris

I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia.
