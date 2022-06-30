Previous
St. Matthews by galactica
St. Matthews

St. Matthew's Anglican Church at Dalton in New South Wales, opened its doors to parishioners in 1878 and is still a functioning church today.
Chris

I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia.
