St. Matthews
St. Matthew's Anglican Church at Dalton in New South Wales, opened its doors to parishioners in 1878 and is still a functioning church today.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Tags
church
,
anglican
,
new south wales
,
dalton
,
st. matthew's anglican church
,
parishioners
