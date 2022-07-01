Sign up
330 / 365
A Dark and Rainy Night
Pouring rain here so a shot from inside the car of the trees near where I was parked. Quite spooky actually.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
362
photos
16
followers
16
following
Views
4
365
iPhone 11
1st July 2022 7:00pm
car
,
trees
,
rain
,
spooky
