The Leafless Tree by galactica
342 / 365

The Leafless Tree

Everything looks at bit barren in the middle of winter. This is my Japanese Maple tree looking cold without its leaves.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details

