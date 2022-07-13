Previous
Rural Life by galactica
344 / 365

Rural Life

This looked so serene. It was a beautiful sunny day when I snapped this pic of a sheep corral and dam on property outside of Canberra.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
