The Build by galactica
346 / 365

The Build

Decided to build the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle in Lego. This kit has over 6000 pieces so it will keep me entertained for a while. Of course you can't build Hogwarts without reading the Harry Potter Books and drinking lots of coffee.
19th July 2022

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
