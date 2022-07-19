Sign up
346 / 365
The Build
Decided to build the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle in Lego. This kit has over 6000 pieces so it will keep me entertained for a while. Of course you can't build Hogwarts without reading the Harry Potter Books and drinking lots of coffee.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Chris
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
