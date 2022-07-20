Previous
The Path by galactica
The Path

It's the middle of winter here but some of the plants are still thriving, especially around the path. They seem happy enough with the cold and my path will disappear under the greenery in spring at this rate.
20th July 2022

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
