Photo 377
Cloudscape
I was really taken by this beautiful cloudscape today.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Tags
clouds
,
cloudscape
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
August 25th, 2022
