Cloud Formation by galactica
Photo 378

Cloud Formation

Saw this on the way home and its a great example of a stratocumulus lenticularis cloud formation. In other words it's a lenticular cloud. It looked like the mothership was coming to land.
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Chris

I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
