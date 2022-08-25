Previous
Sheep in the Paddock by galactica
Photo 379

Sheep in the Paddock

The sheep in the paddock are near Canberra's International airport. I was amazed to see so many, with paddock after paddock full of them. Very rural scene almost in the heart of Canberra.
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Chris

Diana ace
Gorgeous cloudscape.
August 25th, 2022  
