Life in Reverse by galactica
Photo 381

Life in Reverse

Sometimes the only shot I get to take is one on the reversing camera as we drive out of the driveway 😀
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
