The Sunlit Tree by galactica
Photo 383

The Sunlit Tree

The sunset highlights the trunk of this grand old eucalyptus tree.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
105% complete

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Beautiful light on this tree.
September 7th, 2022  
Chris ace
@boxplayer It's a lovely old gum tree and the light was so soft on it. Thanks for commenting.
September 7th, 2022  
