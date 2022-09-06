Previous
Heavens Above by galactica
Photo 384

Heavens Above

The moon is seemingly surrounded by wispy clouds in the late afternoon.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Boxplayer ace
Nice view of it.
September 7th, 2022  
Chris ace
@boxplayer Thanks B.
September 7th, 2022  
