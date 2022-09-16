Previous
Blossom Way by galactica
Photo 390

Blossom Way

The Ornamental Pears are in full bloom now. It won't belong before the blossoms are gone and the trees are full of green leaves.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and leading lines, such a lovely sight.
October 1st, 2022  
