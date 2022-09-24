Previous
Next
When Worlds Collide by galactica
Photo 387

When Worlds Collide

This shot was one taken through glass which created this magical world superimposed on the real world.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise