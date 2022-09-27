Sign up
Photo 394
In the Real World
Out of ICU after twenty-four hours and in my new room. It's late afternoon, raining and cold but the view is awesome because I can actually stand up without assistance. The world looks wonderful today.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
That sounds like great news, all best wishes for your continuing improvement.
October 1st, 2022
