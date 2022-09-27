Previous
In the Real World by galactica
In the Real World

Out of ICU after twenty-four hours and in my new room. It's late afternoon, raining and cold but the view is awesome because I can actually stand up without assistance. The world looks wonderful today.
27th September 2022

Chris

I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
That sounds like great news, all best wishes for your continuing improvement.
October 1st, 2022  
