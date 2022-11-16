Sign up
Photo 402
A Turbulent Journey
Storms building as K and I headed home today. Fairly vicious storm cell that we were heading into. Just happy we made it home before the worst of it hit.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
16th November 2022 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
wind
,
hail
,
storms
