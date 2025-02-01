Sign up
Previous
Photo 406
Short Point, Merimbula, NSW
Rare trip to the coast. This was taken from Short Point at Merimbula in New South Wales and that beautiful vista is the Tasman Sea. The colours of the water were stunning.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Chris
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and military officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st February 2025 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
coast
,
australia
,
new south wales
,
merimbula
,
tasman sea
