Photo 407
Crookwell Wind Farm
Out for a drive today and stopped at the Crookwell Wind Farm. The farm was built in 1998 and was the first wind farm in Australia that was connected to the power grid.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
Chris
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and military officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Views
0
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
20th July 2025 1:45pm
farm
,
wind
,
1998
,
crookwell
