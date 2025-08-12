Previous
Casey Park by galactica
Photo 408

Casey Park

Found a few kangaroos resting under the trees in the Casey Community Park today. There was a mob of them but most are hidden under the brush and shade of the trees.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and military officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
