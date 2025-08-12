Sign up
Photo 408
Casey Park
Found a few kangaroos resting under the trees in the Casey Community Park today. There was a mob of them but most are hidden under the brush and shade of the trees.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
0
0
Chris
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and military officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
409
photos
7
followers
8
following
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
12th August 2025 2:38pm
Tags
trees
,
park
,
community
,
casey
,
recreation
,
mob
,
kangaroos
