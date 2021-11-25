Previous
Harry Posing for the Camera by galactica
Harry Posing for the Camera

My dog Harry was reasonably happy to have his photo taken. Let's just say he tolerated my request to look at the camera.
25th November 2021

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social histories....
