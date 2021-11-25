Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
8 / 365
Harry Posing for the Camera
My dog Harry was reasonably happy to have his photo taken. Let's just say he tolerated my request to look at the camera.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social histories....
130
photos
13
followers
16
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Latest from all albums
116
117
118
119
120
121
8
122
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
The Weird and Wonderful
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
25th November 2021 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheltie
,
shetland sheepdog
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close