9 / 365
Lucy Smiling for the Camera
Posted a photo of Harry yesterday and her is his sister Lucy. Luce loves her photo taken and is happy to give a toothy grin.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social histories....
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
The Weird and Wonderful
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
25th November 2021 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grin
,
sheltie
,
shetland sheepdog
