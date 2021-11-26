Previous
Next
Lucy Smiling for the Camera by galactica
9 / 365

Lucy Smiling for the Camera

Posted a photo of Harry yesterday and her is his sister Lucy. Luce loves her photo taken and is happy to give a toothy grin.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social histories....
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise