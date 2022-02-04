Previous
The Stick Forest by galactica
20 / 365

The Stick Forest

This image in B&W is a story of destruction and desolation after the Black Summer fires.

To see it as it is in colour is a different story:

https://365project.org/galactica/365/2022-02-04
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Chris

I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
