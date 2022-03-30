Sign up
23 / 365
Stairway to Heaven
Stairway to Heaven - well maybe if you fell off. Had a workman in today to fix a leaky roof. Couldn't see the workman but the clouds looked great.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
0
0
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Views
4
Album
The Weird and Wonderful
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
30th March 2022 10:55am
Privacy
Public
Tags
ladder
,
clouds
,
roof
,
leak
