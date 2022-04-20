Previous
On the Move by galactica
24 / 365

On the Move

Came across a mob of kangaroos grazing on the shore of Lake George. They were not happy to be interrupted so moved away down the shoreline for a more peaceful supper.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
