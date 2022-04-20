Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
24 / 365
On the Move
Came across a mob of kangaroos grazing on the shore of Lake George. They were not happy to be interrupted so moved away down the shoreline for a more peaceful supper.
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
288
photos
16
followers
18
following
6% complete
View this month »
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Latest from all albums
258
259
260
261
24
25
262
263
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
The Weird and Wonderful
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
20th April 2022 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shore
,
kangaroo
,
kangaroos
,
roos
,
lake george
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close