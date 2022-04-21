Sign up
25 / 365
Along the Dirt Track
Went for a bit of 4-wheel driving with K and this was one of the roads we travelled on; a beautiful tree-lined dusty dirt road.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Tags
dust
,
dirt road
,
4-wheel driving
