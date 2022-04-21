Previous
Along the Dirt Track by galactica
Along the Dirt Track

Went for a bit of 4-wheel driving with K and this was one of the roads we travelled on; a beautiful tree-lined dusty dirt road.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
