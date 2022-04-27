Previous
Next
Misty Island by galactica
26 / 365

Misty Island

This is further along Lake George the same day as in the link below. The distant land looks more like a misty island. The weather was so bad, I was surprised to even see a little bit of the far shore.

https://365project.org/galactica/365/2022-04-27
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise