26 / 365
Misty Island
This is further along Lake George the same day as in the link below. The distant land looks more like a misty island. The weather was so bad, I was surprised to even see a little bit of the far shore.
https://365project.org/galactica/365/2022-04-27
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
The Weird and Wonderful
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
25th April 2022 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
island
,
shore
,
misty
,
lake george
