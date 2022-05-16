Previous
Stargazing No More by galactica
27 / 365

Stargazing No More

Another view of the former Yale Columbia Telescope at the Mount Stromlo Observatory. The telescope had been in situ since 1955 until the fire descended on to it on the 18 January 2003.

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Diana ace
What an amazing capture, how sad that it had not been replaced.
May 20th, 2022  
