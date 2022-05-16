Sign up
27 / 365
Stargazing No More
Another view of the former Yale Columbia Telescope at the Mount Stromlo Observatory. The telescope had been in situ since 1955 until the fire descended on to it on the 18 January 2003.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
The Weird and Wonderful
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
15th May 2022 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
telescope
,
canberra
,
2003
,
mount stromlo
,
firestorm
,
yale columbia telescope
,
mount stromlo observatory
Diana
ace
What an amazing capture, how sad that it had not been replaced.
May 20th, 2022
