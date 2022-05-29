Previous
Trout Anyone by galactica
30 / 365

Trout Anyone

The Big Trout at Adaminaby, in the Snowy Mountains exists because trout fishing is popular in this region. The Big Trout is also part of a 150 "Big" attractions in Australia. Apparently we like big things here...
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Chris

I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
