31 / 365
The Sun
The afternoon sun shines out upon the lakeshore of Lake Eucumbene at Old Adaminaby in the Snowy Mountains.
https://365project.org/galactica/365/2022-05-30
30th May 2022
30th May 22
Chris
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Views
2
Album
The Weird and Wonderful
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th May 2022 3:11pm
Tags
sun
,
sunshine
,
shine
,
lakeshore
,
snowy mountains
,
lake eucumbene
,
old adaminaby
