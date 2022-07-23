Previous
Next
A Bird in the Park by galactica
33 / 365

A Bird in the Park

This little Magpie followed me about as I took photographs around the park. I finally took a shot of him and then he wandered off. Such a sweet little bird.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise