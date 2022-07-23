Sign up
A Bird in the Park
This little Magpie followed me about as I took photographs around the park. I finally took a shot of him and then he wandered off. Such a sweet little bird.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
0
0
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Tags
bird
,
park
,
photograph
,
magpie
,
weston park
