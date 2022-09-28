Previous
Next
It Looks Like Snow by galactica
34 / 365

It Looks Like Snow

Here' a pile of 'snow" at the garage door. It sure looked like snow and felt like snow but the weather bureau is adamant it's hail. Regardless it looked marvellous with it all over the lawn and piled around the yard.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Wooh that just looks chilly!
October 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise