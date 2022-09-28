Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
34 / 365
It Looks Like Snow
Here' a pile of 'snow" at the garage door. It sure looked like snow and felt like snow but the weather bureau is adamant it's hail. Regardless it looked marvellous with it all over the lawn and piled around the yard.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
430
photos
15
followers
14
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Latest from all albums
390
391
392
393
394
34
395
396
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
The Weird and Wonderful
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
28th September 2022 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
lawn
,
garage
,
yard
,
pile
,
hail
,
weather bureau
Boxplayer
ace
Wooh that just looks chilly!
October 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close