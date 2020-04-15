Previous
Next
Eli's Colored Eggs by galderman
1 / 365

Eli's Colored Eggs

We used farm eggs that were very light brown, food coloring, vinegar and boiling water in coffee cups to create these beautiful shades of color. Eli is spending lots of time with us because his daycare is closed. We love it.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Gail

@galderman
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise