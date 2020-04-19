Sign up
5 / 365
Record of the reading of The Word
It's a big challenge just reading one chapter a day with a 5 year old with lots of plans for me during this pandemic. I will not give up and at least there are 2 catch up days per week.
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
Gail
@galderman
1
2
3
4
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-N910H
Taken
19th April 2020 10:50pm
Tags
eli
,
pandemic2020
,
biblereading
