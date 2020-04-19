Previous
Record of the reading of The Word by galderman
Record of the reading of The Word

It's a big challenge just reading one chapter a day with a 5 year old with lots of plans for me during this pandemic. I will not give up and at least there are 2 catch up days per week.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Gail

@galderman
