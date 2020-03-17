Previous
Funchal. by gamelee
Funchal.

A view of Funchal, Madeira. This shot was taken from the church tower of the Church Our Lady of Monte. You can see the harbour, by the end of this month, 21 cruise ships were scheduled for here, but the docking of cruise ships has been prohibited due to the current pandemic.

You can also see the start of where the toboggan run starts. The toboggan drivers steer a kind of cart without wheels, made of wood and wicker. It slides through the picturesque and very steep streets of the city, for 2 km. Taking about ten minutes to get to the bottom.
Lee

@gamelee
Lee
Maggiemae ace
What fun - hope its not cancelled!
March 17th, 2020  
